Ministry urges to improve quality of medical examination and treatment services

In its Directive 06 issued yesterday, the Ministry asked to enhance the management and improve the quality of medical examination and treatment services at healthcare facilities nationwide. The Directive highlights the numerous challenges facing the healthcare sector, particularly the surge in patients seeking care at big healthcare facilities, leading to overcapacity, compromised service quality, and a propensity for negative incidents. Moreover, recent isolated events have tarnished the public image and reputation of the healthcare industry.

To rectify these shortcomings and further bolster the management and quality of medical services, the Ministry of Health has instructed hospital directors and provincial health department heads to intensify efforts in reinforcing the Code of Conduct, elevating the professional responsibilities of healthcare staff, and providing comprehensive training in communication, interpersonal skills, and clinical expertise.

The patient-centric approach must be prioritized with a commitment to attentive and receptive patient care. Healthcare facilities and provincial health departments are mandated to conduct thorough audits and rectify any discrepancies in medical examination and treatment practices and the conduct of healthcare professionals, as stipulated by the Medical Examination and Treatment Law. Regular inspections and oversight are to be implemented to ensure compliance with hospital quality management procedures and internal regulations. Non-compliant individuals and entities will be subject to disciplinary measures.

The Ministry of Health has also requested that hospitals accelerate the application of information technology and digital transformation in the implementation of examination, treatment procedures, cashless payments, and review to minimize administrative procedures that inconvenience patients.

Additionally, the Ministry has called for hospitals to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies to implement measures ensuring the safety of medical staff during the course of their duties. Violators who deliberately disseminate false information to undermine public trust in healthcare services will receive harsh punishment.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated By Dan Thuy