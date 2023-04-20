Ministry reviews cooperative activities with int’l digital content enterprises

The Information and Communications Ministry has just asked Vietnamese telecoms businesses to review service leasing activities with Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Tencent, IQIYI, and Hunan.



Accordingly, this reviewing of cooperative activities between domestic telecoms companies and foreign digital content enterprises is to ensure the released content does not violate Vietnamese laws, be it directly or indirectly. It is a necessary action to tighten the monitoring and management of international businesses offering cross-border paid radio and television services in Vietnam without any business permit.

As stipulated in Decree No.71/2022/ ND-CP to amend and supplement certain articles of Decree No.06/2016/ND-CP about managing, providing, and using radio, television services, foreign digital content companies must obtain a business permit before launching these services.

The Information and Communications Ministry also proposed that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism perform its task of managing online film provision by Netflix, Apple, Tencent, and IQIYI.