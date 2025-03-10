Law

Ministry proposes better control of online advertising

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a statement addressing the concerns raised by Ho Chi Minh City voters about unregulated, misleading advertising content on social media that infringes on consumer rights.

Illustrative photo

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism stated that advertising in the digital environment is currently regulated under Decree 70/2021/ND-CP and Decree 38/2021/ND-CP issued by the Government.

According to current regulations, violations such as false advertising that cause consumer confusion about products, goods, and services are subject to sanctions.

Provincial people's committees and specialized inspectors within the departments of Culture, Information and Communications, Health, and Agriculture and Rural Development hold the authority to address these violations.

To improve management efficiency, the Ministry has recommended that the Government submit a draft law to the National Assembly, proposing amendments and supplements to several articles of the Advertising Law.

The draft should introduce stricter regulations on advertising in electronic newspapers, online information platforms and social networks. Additionally, it establishes new provisions for managing cross-border advertising, ensuring oversight of foreign advertising content displayed in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism asserts its commitment to strengthening the legal framework and promoting collaboration among authorities, businesses, and the public to foster a responsible advertising environment while minimizing the harmful effects of misleading advertisements.

