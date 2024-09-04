Ministry of Transport disburses VND36 trillion in eight months

The Ministry of Transport recently announced that by the end of August, nearly VND36 trillion had been disbursed, achieving only 50.5 percent of the target.

To ensure the full disbursement of this year’s allocated funds, the Ministry has instructed investors and project management units to expedite the approval of technical designs, cost estimates, and the organization of bidding processes to promptly commence new projects according to approved plans.

Additionally, key projects aimed at enhancing regional and inter-regional connectivity must be accelerated. These include component projects of North-South Expressway East for the 2021-2025 period, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, Rach Mieu Bridge, and Dai Ngai Bridge.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Thuy Doan