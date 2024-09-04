National

Ministry of Transport disburses VND36 trillion in eight months

SGGP

The Ministry of Transport recently announced that by the end of August, nearly VND36 trillion had been disbursed, achieving only 50.5 percent of the target.

lam-duong-1432.jpg.jpg

To ensure the full disbursement of this year’s allocated funds, the Ministry has instructed investors and project management units to expedite the approval of technical designs, cost estimates, and the organization of bidding processes to promptly commence new projects according to approved plans.

Additionally, key projects aimed at enhancing regional and inter-regional connectivity must be accelerated. These include component projects of North-South Expressway East for the 2021-2025 period, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, Rach Mieu Bridge, and Dai Ngai Bridge.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Ministry of Transport North-South Expressway East Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway Rach Mieu bridge Dai Ngai bridge capital disbursement

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn