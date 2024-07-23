Business

Ministry of Industry and Trade revokes licenses from two petroleum distributors

SGGPO

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on July 23 reported that the ministry has just issued a decision to revoke the eligibility certificates for petroleum distribution to two petroleum distributors in Ho Chi Minh City and Ninh Binh Province.

Specifically, the ministry revoked the eligibility certificates for petroleum distribution to the Cuu Long Fuel Trading Joint Stock Company, located in Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Previously, this company was granted the eligibility certificate on April 13, 2021.

On the same day, the Ministry of Industry and Trade also revoked the eligibility certificates for petroleum distribution to the Viet Nhat Petroleum Investment and Development Limited Company, located in Ninh Tien Commune, Ninh Binh City, Ninh Binh Province. This company was granted the eligibility certificate on December 25, 2020.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that during the passing time, some distribution companies had voluntarily returned their eligibility certificates for petroleum distribution; however, returning these eligibility certificates has not affected their petroleum business operations.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the eligibility certificates for petroleum distribution Cuu Long Fuel Trading Joint Stock Company Viet Nhat Petroleum Investment and Development Limited Company Ministry of Industry and Trade revoke

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn