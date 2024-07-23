Ministry of Industry and Trade revokes licenses from two petroleum distributors

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on July 23 reported that the ministry has just issued a decision to revoke the eligibility certificates for petroleum distribution to two petroleum distributors in Ho Chi Minh City and Ninh Binh Province.

Specifically, the ministry revoked the eligibility certificates for petroleum distribution to the Cuu Long Fuel Trading Joint Stock Company, located in Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Previously, this company was granted the eligibility certificate on April 13, 2021.

On the same day, the Ministry of Industry and Trade also revoked the eligibility certificates for petroleum distribution to the Viet Nhat Petroleum Investment and Development Limited Company, located in Ninh Tien Commune, Ninh Binh City, Ninh Binh Province. This company was granted the eligibility certificate on December 25, 2020.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that during the passing time, some distribution companies had voluntarily returned their eligibility certificates for petroleum distribution; however, returning these eligibility certificates has not affected their petroleum business operations.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong