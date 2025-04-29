Ministry licenses an extra of 221 rice export enterprises

An extra of 221 enterprises have been granted certificates of eligibility to export rice as of April 28, 2025. This increase in recognized exporters is accompanied by ongoing concerns about management and quality supervision.

The announcement was made by the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday.

Compared to the beginning of the year, the number of enterprises increased by about 10 units, due to the bustling demand for rice exports amid high rice prices in the world.

A representative from the Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that this update of eligible rice exporters is a periodic process mandated by Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on August 15, 2018 and its subsequent amendments.

In accordance with present regulations, rice export is restricted to enterprises that fully satisfy requirements concerning warehousing, milling and processing capabilities, and the maintenance of a quality control system. This policy is implemented to uphold the quality of Vietnamese rice in the international market, mitigate trade fraud, and preserve the industry's standing.

Experts observe that the continued growth in the number of qualified traders underscores the considerable allure of the rice export market, especially given current 15-year peak global prices and substantial demand from traditional markets including the Philippines, Indonesia, and Africa.

Prominent corporations, including Loc Troi, Tan Long, Trung An, Vinafood 1, and Vinafood 2, continue to be key actors in the rice export sector.

Nevertheless, the rapid proliferation of traders also introduces substantial challenges. The market faces the potential for intense internal competition, dumping practices, and increased competition for domestic raw material supplies. Economic experts caution that insufficient control measures could lead to the adulteration of exported rice, thereby jeopardizing the reputation of the "Vietnamese Rice" brand.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan