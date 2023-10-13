Ministries coordinate to establish fund for innovation and creativity: PM

The Prime Minister delegated the Ministry of Finance to cooperate with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to establish a fund for innovation and creativity.

Speaking in the second on-site inspection of the new facility of the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) placed at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi on October 12, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also requested the relevant units to continuously promote and expand the Vietnam Innovation network.

In his speech at the working session, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that the total construction capital of the new establishment of NIC is nearly VND1,000 billion (US$41 million) sourced from funding resources, and businesses at home and abroad. The NIC is expected to be developed into a regional center for innovation and creativity to attract domestic and foreign resources and promote innovative and creative activities.

Director of the NIC Vu Quoc Huy said that quite enough regulations on the organization and operation of the center have been launched. The NIC has gradually completed its apparatus and developed human resources professionals to take on a wide range of roles and responsibilities. The center's activities have been actively implemented, bringing efficiency and creating an impact on the innovative and creative ecosystem.

The center has currently expanded its relations with partners, such as Synosyps, Cadence, and Nvidia to build centers for incubation and semiconductor chip design at the NIC’s units, develop human resources in the semiconductor industry, build an innovative and creative ecosystem in the semiconductor sector, organize conferences and programs to connect domestic and foreign partners in the semiconductor industry area.

The Vietnam innovation network has 2,000 members including experts, and intellectuals at home and in 20 countries and territories around the world, and eight sub-networks in Germany, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Europe, Taiwan (China), the East Coast, and West Coast of the United States.

However, the mechanism for receiving domestic and foreign funding resources is facing difficulties. The center has not yet mobilized large resources to carry out large-scale supporting programs for innovative and creative businesses. A number of innovative and creative activities have not got enough favorable conditions for implementation. There are still challenges and obstacles in building and implementing mechanisms of trials of innovative and creative activities, establishing innovative and creative centers, and carrying out their activities in localities.

The NIC’s director proposed relevant agencies to review and build laws and general policies on innovation and creativity nationwide, and regulations related to the NIC, especially specific rules and policies in the semiconductor industry.

He suggested cooperation between the center and leading IT groups to promote innovative and creative activities in Vietnam and develop shared centers for training and research in the field of semiconductors.

In the conclusion of his speech, PM Pham Minh Chinh asked for an urgent transfer of Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park under the management of the Ministry of Science and Technology to Hanoi’s authorities to develop the park into a center of high technology, trade and service, urban and industrial areas.

The Ministry of Transport and the People’s Committee of Hanoi need to promptly carry out an urban railway project for transport connection between the city center and the Hoa Lac satellite urban area.

The Ministry of Finance must coordinate with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to establish a fund for innovation and creativity. The relevant units need to continuously promote and expand the Vietnam innovation network.