Vietnam National Innovation Center to be inaugurated in October

The new facility of the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) placed at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi will be inaugurated in October, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) announced on Tuesday.

In addition, the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2023 (VIIE 2023) introducing innovative solutions and products is scheduled to take place at the center on October 28- November 1.

The innovation center is built on an area of nearly 20,000 square meters. The establishment equipped with advanced technologies will provide a working space, areas for research, connectivity, and organization of exchanges, conferences, and forums on technology transfer, innovation, and creativity between domestic and international enterprises, researchers, and experts.

The Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2023 (VIIE 2023) will showcase advanced technology products in eight NIC's major sectors, including smart manufacturing, smart city, hydrogen, digital media, healthcare, environmental technology, semiconductor, and cybersecurity.

There will be sideline events, such as an international seminar on semiconductors, hydrogen energy, and the game industry; the Vietnam Ventures Summit (VVS); STEAM & Robotics activities; and Better Choice Awards 2023.