Minister calls for preparation of workforce for AI ecosystem

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat has called for preparing a workforce for artificial intelligence (AI), thus contributing to the sustainable development of the AI ecosystem in Vietnam.

Addressing the opening of the Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Festival 2023 (AI4VN) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 22, Dat said the building of this workforce aims to achieve the goal of making Vietnam an innovation and AI hub in ASEAN and the world, as outlined in the national strategy on research, development, and application of AI till 2030.

Via the two-day event, he said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) wants to connect Government officials, experts, scientists, businesses, and investors interested in AI at home and abroad.

The UK Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Emily Hamblin, said the solutions on display have demonstrated the development of Vietnam's technology sector with the active involvement of numerous enterprises. The event provides a platform to promote AI applications in daily life.

Initiated by MoST, the event was held for the first time in 2018. This year, it took the theme “AI: Power for Life" with the plenary session discussing hot topics to help the community and businesses gain a better understanding of AI technology applications in daily life. It also serves as a bridge for Government agencies, departments, and businesses to discuss policies for AI development in Vietnam.

The event also featured a business leaders' conference on technology, discussions on AI trends in finance, AI and big data applications in healthcare, and a showcase area where nearly 30 domestic and foreign exhibitors introduced prominent AI products.