Medical workers together work on measles fight

A group of healthcare workers from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology arrived in the Central Province of Ha Tinh to help the local health sector's fight against measles.

The Department of Health of Ha Tinh Province said that after some measles cases were recorded in Duc Tho District, the group of doctors from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Ha Tinh monitored epidemiology while reassessing whether the disease can become epidemic and proposing solutions to prevent epidemics in the future.

According to a report from the Ha Tinh Center for Disease Control, by the afternoon of March 28, Duc Tho District had recorded 11 positive cases of measles virus (Elisa). Currently, the health condition of patients is stable. One patient is being treated at Duc Tho General Hospital and 2 patients are being treated at Nghe An Obstetrics and Children's Hospital.

Members of the working group of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and CDC Ha Tinh paid visits to a number of households with measles patients for surveillance of the epidemiology and origin of the disease. Moreover, medical workers supported measles epidemic prevention at Duc Yen Primary School and Duc Tho Town while checking vaccination data on the national vaccination system and providing treatment to patients at Duc Tho District General Hospital.

Through supervision, the group of medical workers highly evaluated the local health sector’s drastic preventive measures and localities in epidemic prevention, isolation and treatment right at the first case. At the same time, medical workers from the National Institute proposed the local health sector expand community surveillance and investigation in areas with cases and increase communications to raise people’s awareness of epidemic prevention, with a focus on measles vaccination - the best measure to prevent measles. Public hospitals should enhance treatment according to the Ministry of Health’s guidance.

Previously, on March 18, an eight year old child in Duc Tho Town had symptoms of fever, severe cough, difficulty breathing, and a red rash on his arms, legs, chest, and abdomen. Immediately after that, the family took the child to Duc Tho District General Hospital for examination where the child was diagnosed with typhus and suspected measles.

The child was treated with fluids, antibiotics, fever reducers, and expectorants according to the Ministry of Health's treatment regimen. After 6 days of treatment, the child’s health has gradually stabilized.

In addition to that case, the Province’s health sector also discovered 14 other cases with symptoms suspected of measles in Duc Tho District. Receiving the information, Ha Tinh CDC quickly organized surveillance and took samples to send to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for testing.

By Duong Quang – Translated By Anh Quan