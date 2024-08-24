HCMC ready for measles vaccination campaign in 2024 safely, effectively

In response to the Ministry of Health’s free measles vaccination campaign for children in 2024, various localities across Ho Chi Minh City have been completed statistical work and list compilation for children aged one to five years.

The works will serve for vaccination as soon as the vaccines are available.

Currently, the whole country has recorded 1,695 suspected measles and rash fever cases. Of these 676, 346 measles cases have been confirmed.

Specifically, in Ho Chi Minh City, as of August 21, 353 measles cases have been confirmed, including three deaths related to measles. The cases spread across 50 wards, communes and towns in 14 districts and Thu Duc City.

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has imposed several measures to control and prevent the spread of infectious diseases at schools ahead of the new academic year.

The department is reviewing lists of children to invite for vaccination and ensure a safe and effective measles vaccination campaign to achieve a coverage rate of over 95 percent for children aged one to five years, emphasized Doctor Nguyen Hong Tam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (CDC).

On August 23, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) developed and issued a plan for the 2024 measles vaccination campaign with more than 1.13 million doses of vaccine donated by the Australian Government through WHO.

The Ministry of Health has requested the People's Committees in provinces and cities to direct relevant departments and agencies to develop and issue local plans, allocate sufficient funding, personnel and equipment for vaccination sites, organize vaccination sessions and monitor and manage any post-vaccination reactions.

By An Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong