Many students hospitalized after drinking soft drinks gratis

Many students are hospitalized after drinking soft drinks gratis

The Food Safety Department under the Ministry of Health sent an official letter to the Hanoi Department of Health requesting an investigation into a suspected food poisoning incident at Binh Minh Secondary School in Binh Minh Commune of Hanoi’s Thanh Oai District as many students had to be hospitalized after drinking free soft drinks at the school gate.

Upon verification, a group of strangers distributed gratis Boncha oolong peach honey tea products to students at the gate of Binh Minh Secondary School at around early afternoon on September 30. Around 263 students consumed the drink.

Around 2:35 p.m. on the same day, a sixth grader experienced abdominal pain and nausea and was taken to the commune health station by the school and then transferred to Thanh Oai General Hospital.

Subsequently, by 10 p.m. on the same day, Thanh Oai General Hospital received 12 more patients with the same symptoms of headache, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, all of whom were students of Binh Minh Secondary School. By the afternoon of October 1, after being cared for by doctors, all 13 students were in stable condition and no new cases were reported.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan