HCMC police launches “Three Bests” Movement, Green March Volunteer Campaign

On June 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security held a ceremony to launch the “Three Bests” emulation movement and the 2026 Green March Volunteer Campaign, with the participation of more than 4,000 youth union members.

Major General Ta Van Dep, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, presents the campaign flag to the Command Committee of the Green March Volunteer Campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony was held in a hybrid format, combining an in-person event at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security headquarters with online connections to 168 police units at the communes, wards, and special zones.

At the ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security launched the “Three Bests” emulation movement, built around three core criteria, including Best in Discipline, Best in Loyalty, and Closest to the People.

The movement is aimed at three key objectives, such as enhancing the political awareness, sense of responsibility, and spirit of dedication among youth union members; creating an environment for young officers to strengthen their political steadfastness, moral qualities, organizational discipline, and professional capabilities; and fostering the image of the People's Public Security youth members as courageous, disciplined, responsible, and compassionate officers committed to serving the people.

At the launch ceremony of the 2026 Green March Volunteer Campaign (Photo: SGGP)

The Youth Affairs Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has required 100 percent of youth union members to adhere to the “Three No's Commitment," namely: no violations of police regulations and operational procedures; no violations of regulations on public statements and standards of conduct; and no actions causing inconvenience or hardship to the people.

In addition, initiatives such as the “Youth Vanguard for Discipline” model, “Rapid-Response Youth Teams in Cyberspace,” and the application of information technology in work management are being actively implemented. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security will continue to maintain programs such as “One Good Deed for the People Every Day,” provide after-hours administrative support services, and conduct grassroots legal awareness and education activities.

A highlight of the program was the display of two book exhibition models featuring publications by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, along with a photo exhibition themed “The attention of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to the Vietnam People's Public Security Force.”

The event also marked the launch of the 2026 Green March Volunteer Campaign by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security. Running from May 31 to August 15, the campaign is held under the theme “City Police Youth: Pioneering and Innovative, Proactive and Compassionate, Serving the People.”

Signing ceremony of a joint cooperation agreement between the Youth Affairs Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department and partner organizations for the 2026–2030 period. (Photo: SGGP)

Presentation of resources to the Command Committee of the 2026 Green March Volunteer Campaign (Photo: SGGP)

During the campaign, youth union members of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security aim to renovate and clean up at least 10 roads to meet standards of civility and safety; plant at least 5,000 trees; provide assistance to more than 2,000 disadvantaged residents and children; conduct legal awareness campaigns and enhance digital literacy for at least 10,000 people; and deploy 168 “Digital Summer” volunteer teams to support the use of online public services in communes, wards, and special zones.

On this occasion, the Board of Directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security presented resources worth VND300 million (US$11,390) to the Command Committee of the 2026 Green March Volunteer Campaign. Additionally, the campaign awarded 20 scholarships and over 200 gift packages to the children of police officers and personnel facing difficult circumstances.

By Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh