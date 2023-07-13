Malaysian Consul General in HCMC awarded friendship insignia

Malaysian Consul General in HCMC Wong Chia Chiann on July 13 was awarded an insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

The award aims to honor her contributions to promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Tran Hoang Khanh Van, Deputy Head of the Southern Representative Office of the VUFO, said during her term in Vietnam from October 2019, the Consul General has actively chaired and participated in many events and programs to help connect and strengthen the relationship, collaboration and people-to-people exchanges not only between Vietnam and Malaysia but also with other Southeast Asian countries.

Van said during the term, Wong has always wished to carry out more activities to connect people of the two countries for mutual development and show responsibility to the ASEAN community.

Expressing her honor to receive the insignia, the diplomat said she is grateful for the sentiments and assistance she received from Vietnamese leaders, ministries, sectors, and agencies.

She affirmed that the insignia is a significant recognition from Vietnam for Malaysia and pledged to continue to do her utmost to promote the two countries' relations.