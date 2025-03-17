Maintaining product transparency essential to protect consumer rights

It is essential for products to maintain transparency in order to protect customers' rights.

Miss Thuy Tien, Quang Linh Vlogs and Hang Du Muc in a livestream selling Kera candy

Recent debates on the Kera candy quality, involving promotions by Hang Du Muc, Quang Linh Vlog, and Miss Thuy Tien, has sparked significant public concern due to claims of exaggerated benefits. This incident is not unprecedented, as influencers, including Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs), have frequently been implicated in false advertising scandals.

In the past, numerous artists and public figures have faced criticism and penalties for boasting substandard products, leading to confusion and mistrust amongst consumers.

Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Consumer Protection Association Bui Thanh Thuy emphasized that the amended Law on Consumer Protection explicitly requires KOLs to ensure the accuracy of the information they present.

According to him, when sponsored by businesses to promote products, KOLs must adhere to principles of transparency and disclosure, avoiding ambiguous advertisements that could mislead consumers. Therefore, KOLs as well as Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) - those who directly experience and evaluate products - must be accountable to the community, says Dang Thuy Linh, Chairwoman of APG ECO Joint Stock Company. KOCs cannot simply receive products, provide a superficial review, and then share them online. Instead, they need to thoroughly verify product claims, respond objectively, and take responsibility for addressing any misleading advertising.

Along with product promoters, businesses themselves must also ensure accurate information when bringing products to the market through e-commerce channels. According to Deputy Head Phan The Thang of the Consumer Protection Department under the National Competition Commission, from July 1, 2024, the Law on Consumer Protection (amended) has come into effect, requiring business organizations and individuals to provide complete information about products and services. Businesses must be accountable, alongside any third-party promoters, for misleading information that could deceive customers.

Many experts believe that e-commerce platforms must also improve their responsibility to control content. Mr. Nguyen Lam Thanh, representative of TikTok Vietnam, said that TikTok Shop has set out a strict set of criteria to ensure transparency. He disclosed that in 2024, the platform disapproved over 20 million items for breaching its policies and globally disabled the sales functionality for more than 500,000 content creators.

Trade experts warn that to safeguard consumer rights, goods suppliers, e-commerce platforms, and influencers must all be accountable for providing transparent product and service information. Only when all parties take this responsibility seriously will the online shopping environment become truly safe and fair.

In addition to transparency of product information, protecting customers' personal data is also a very important factor today.

Under Decree No. 24/2025/ND-CP on consumer rights protection, strict sanctions are essential to ensure compliance. Influencers (KOLs) who advertise products without disclosing sponsorship face fines ranging from VND20 million to VND30 million. Businesses that hire influencers without publicly revealing the sponsorship will also be penalized.

E-commerce platforms that provide false information can be fined from VND50 million to VND70 million and intermediary organizations that do not ensure transparency in transactions can be fined up to VND200 million.

However, this level may still be too light, and it can be considered to adjust it to a level that is strong enough to deter or impact the compliance awareness of related parties.

In addition to imposing fines, Mr. Phan The Thang announced that in 2025, the National Competition Commission will intensify efforts to educate and raise public awareness regarding consumer rights and responsibilities. He emphasized that consumers should not only be protected but must also actively seek information to avoid falling victim to deceptive advertising.

In response to the issue of certain celebrities and e-commerce platforms engaging in misleading or non-transparent advertising practices in online business, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is seeking public input on the draft Law on E-commerce. The proposed law aims to enhance the accountability of e-commerce platforms in regulating sales activities, particularly those involving celebrities such as KOLs and KOCs during livestream sales.

The draft E-commerce Law would require individuals livestreaming sales on e-commerce platforms to provide their name, address, identification number, and personal income tax code before offering goods or services.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan