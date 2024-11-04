Business

Long Son Petrochemical Complex suspends commercial operations

SGGP

Long Son Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (LSP) has announced a temporary suspension of commercial operations at the Long Son Petrochemical Complex, a US$5 billion project located in Long Son Commune, Vung Tau City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

ls.png
Long Son Petrochemical Complex suspends commercial operations.

The pause is due to an increase in production capacity among suppliers while demand for petrochemical products has declined. As a result, LSP is temporarily halting commercial activities to wait for more favorable market conditions. SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited (SCGC) is focusing on managing production across its three facilities in Thailand and Vietnam, adjusting business strategies to adapt to fluctuations in raw material prices and global economic conditions to optimize competitiveness.

Additionally, SCGC and LSP are investing in upgrades to the LSP facility to utilize imported ethane from the US. With an investment of approximately $700 million, primarily allocated to constructing ethane storage tanks for raw material imports, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. This upgrade aims to reduce production costs, as ethane is a cost-effective raw material in the global petrochemical industry.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Long Son Petrochemical Company Long Son Petrochemical Complex commercial operations SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited (SCGC)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn