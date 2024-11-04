Long Son Petrochemical Complex suspends commercial operations.

The pause is due to an increase in production capacity among suppliers while demand for petrochemical products has declined. As a result, LSP is temporarily halting commercial activities to wait for more favorable market conditions. SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited (SCGC) is focusing on managing production across its three facilities in Thailand and Vietnam, adjusting business strategies to adapt to fluctuations in raw material prices and global economic conditions to optimize competitiveness.

Additionally, SCGC and LSP are investing in upgrades to the LSP facility to utilize imported ethane from the US. With an investment of approximately $700 million, primarily allocated to constructing ethane storage tanks for raw material imports, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. This upgrade aims to reduce production costs, as ethane is a cost-effective raw material in the global petrochemical industry.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan