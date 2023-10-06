Logistics industry should simplify business regulations: Deputy Minister

The logistics industry should review and simplify business regulations to enhance its competitiveness, said Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong made the statement at the 2023 Logistics Conference with the theme ‘Vietnam Logistics - The Road Ahead’ yesterday organized by Investment newspaper.

He said that Vietnam needs to focus on perfecting legal policies, reviewing and cutting business regulations, and simplifying specialized inspection procedures to increase the country’s competitiveness in the logistics industry.

Along with that, the government should control planning and plans for the synchronization of transport infrastructure and transport services.

According to the World Bank's rankings, Vietnam currently ranks 64 out of 160 countries in terms of logistics development and ranks fourth in the ASEAN region, after Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

In 2022, Vietnam ranked 11 out of 50 global emerging logistics markets, with a growth rate of 14 percent to 16 percent and earnings of US$40-US$42 billion a year. However, logistics has not developed due to poor transport infrastructure, unsynchronized policies, and lack of human resources and business support policies.