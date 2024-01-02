Localities wholeheartedly carrying out digital transformation to serve citizens

The digital transformation process is being done nationwide, each locality with its own strategies, for better socio-economic performance.

The information monitoring system in HCMC, sited in Quang Trung Software City, is an extremely important one in the city’s data strategies (Photo: SGGP)



Da Nang City determines to use digital transformation to improve its management over social operation and manufacturing – trading activities. The process creates new values via new services. Since August 2023, the city has run its Intelligent Operation Center and opened sub-centers in each district. These centers manage 140 types of statistical data, visual charts, and 50 types of early warnings.

Deputy Director Tran Ngoc Thach of the Information and Communications Department of Da Nang City informed that about 1,800 eligible administrative procedures here are now fully available online, accounting for 93.54 percent of the total.

In HCMC, the digital data strategies being adopted have brought back positive results. The municipal Information and Communications Department has cooperated with related state departments and agencies to operate data sharing platforms and the city’s digital map. The notary data, cadastral data are also linked and shared to increase management performance as well as fighting against violations of land laws and real estate laws.

Until now, HCMC has completed its information system to process administrative procedures. The system now offers 600 online public services and configurates 617/740 of them.

Implementing its digital data strategies, the city is witnessing acceleration in the three pillars of digital government, economy, and society. Director Lam Dinh Thang of the city’s Information and Communications Department shared the aims of HCMC until 2025 to obtain a consistent information system about land management, construction permit issuance, land planning for ease of data updating and exploitation in urban management and development tasks; to complete electronic medical records and social security for each city dweller; to build data on the operation status of companies and business households sited in the city.

The Government has assigned Hanoi to run a typical model of digital transformation in districts alongside turning Hanoi into a smart city by 2025, with a vision to 2030. This mission has 55 criteria and 201 tasks. Right now, each district is excitingly carrying out the mission, beginning with piloting suitable models.

“The model of sustainable smart city introduced in Hanoi is expected to offer high quality living standards and safe, friendly environment for each citizen. The local government promotes the growth of all organizations and businesses located in the city”, said Chairman Tran Sy Thanh of the Hanoi People’s Committee.

Obviously, many localities have enjoyed fruitful results for their digital transformation. Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung stressed that all necessary conditions for the national digital transformation process to enter the next core phase of boosting socio-economic growth have been met.

“2024 is the year to experience the full implementation of AI and virtual assistants. This is also the time to offer full procedures of public services, where citizens can conduct administrative procedures right at home. These services should be used by at least 70 percent of the population”, said Minister Hung.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam