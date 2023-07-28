Livestock industry prepares for pork supply stabilization at year end

Deputy Director Pham Kim Dang of the Livestock Production Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced a price recovery for live pigs in yesterday’s meeting on solutions for sustainable pig raising and production.



Accordingly, the price of live pigs in March 2023 was VND49,000 per kilo (US$2.07) on average. This price began to increase in April, and reached VND58,000 – 63,000 a kilo ($2.45 – 2.66). It is now at VND68,000 per kilo ($2.87).

In the first 6 months of this year, the quantity of pigs nationwide rose by 2.5 percent compared to this time last year. The total pork output is estimated at 2.3 million tonnes, a development of 6.5 percent compared to this time the previous year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien stated that normally, food prices at year-end months go up by 10 – 20 percent. Therefore, the livestock industry has to actively increase the number of cattle early to ensure a stable meat supply for the market at the end of the year and the Lunar New Year holiday.

The livestock industry and agriculture sector in general must maintain the growth rate while keeping the consumer price index static to avoid negative impacts on the national economy and society.

In related news, yesterday, Ninh Hai District People’s Committee (in Ninh Thuan Province) informed that the price of fresh shallot at farm is at VND40,000 – 45,000 per kilo ($1.69 – 1.9), which is the highest since the beginning of this year. In previous years, shallot price used to fluctuate a lot to the minimum of only VND12,000 a kilo ($0.51), not to mention a low yield due to drought. Therefore, many farmers decided to change to other crops.

At present Ninh Hai District has the largest surface area for shallot growing in Ninh Thuan Province, with nearly 680ha.