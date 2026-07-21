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"Lights On" campaign launched to build community for VIFC

SGGPO

A new campaign aimed at building a business and investor community around the Vietnam International Financial Center (VIFC) was launched.

The Global On-Chain Economy (GOE) Alliance, together with its partners, on July 21 launched the "Lights On" campaign at the Vietnam International Financial Center building on Nguyen Hue Boulevard in Ho Chi Minh City.

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Speakers take part in a discussion at the launch press conference for the "Lights On" campaign. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Dung.

The campaign comprises a series of activities designed to provide accurate information about the Vietnam International Financial Center (VIFC) to the business community, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), individual investors, and students majoring in economics and finance.

It aims to help businesses and investors better understand how the VIFC will operate, explore investment opportunities and gain access to global markets.

Organizers expect the campaign to foster a high-quality community that will serve as the long-term foundation for the ecosystem surrounding the Vietnam International Financial Center.

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Business representatives and investors attend the program. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Dung.

The initiative consists of three key components, including a series of thematic events on the VIFC for business owners and individual investors; an innovation competition to develop solutions to practical challenges facing Ho Chi Minh City and the VIFC; and a standardized learning and certification program on the VIFC, modeled on professional training and assessment, for university students in economics and finance.

The organizers aim to attract 10,000 participants, including entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, and economics and finance students, to accompany the development of the VIFC.

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Nguyen Huu Vu Khoa, Secretary General of the GOE Alliance, speaks at the event.

Nguyen Huu Vu Khoa, Secretary General of the GOE Alliance, said a financial center is shaped not only by its infrastructure, legal framework and financial institutions but also by the community that supports it.

A financial center is built not only by buildings, legal frameworks, and institutions, but also by the surrounding community of entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and the next generation of talent. This community is the financial center's soft infrastructure and should be developed early and systematically, he said.

By Thanh Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam International Financial Center GOE Alliance Ho Chi Minh City financial center SMEs investors entrepreneurship finance education “Lights On” campaign

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