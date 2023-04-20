Less than 300 brands of Vietnam registered for protection overseas

Less than 300 brands of Vietnam have been registered for the protection of their intellectual property rights and brand development overseas.

Meanwhile, there are 48,000 brands of local products and services registering for protection in the country, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade at the Vietnam National Brand Forum 2023 which took place in the capital city of Hanoi this morning.

This morning, the Ministry of Industry and Trade also opened the National Brand Week, which runs from now until April 24.

According to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, in 2018, only 14 national brand enterprises were named in the top 50 best enterprises in Vietnam. After five years, the number has increased to 21 ones.

Regarding brands of the products, Deputy Director of the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam (NOIP) under the Ministry of Science and Technology Tran Le Hong said that less than 300 Vietnamese brands have been registered for the protection of their intellectual property rights and brand development overseas. This number shows the limited ability of Vietnamese enterprises to promote their activities in the international business environment.

Therefore, Mr. Hong recommended that Vietnamese businesses need to raise awareness of the relationship between the protection of intellectual property rights and brand development activities, especially the protection of intellectual property rights for their products and brands overseas.