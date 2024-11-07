Lego factory in Binh Duong Province expected to offer jobs for 4,000 people

Lego Vietnam Factory, set to be established in the Southern province of Binh Duong, is anticipated to generate employment for over 4,000 workers.

At the groundbreaking ceremony of the factory



This was heard at a ceremony hosted by Lego Group to provide an update on the Lego Manufacturing Vietnam project on November 6. They announced that 90 percent of the construction and installation work had been completed.

According to the leader of Lego Vietnam Group, the factory is currently in the testing phase. During this time, the factory is calibrating its plastic injection machines, optimizing its packaging lines, and implementing inspection and trial run processes. These steps are crucial to ensuring the factory meets strict quality and safety standards before commencing full operations.

Lego Vietnam Factory, a significant foreign direct investment project located in Binh Duong Province, occupies a land area of 44 hectares and comprises office buildings, energy centers, production areas, and automated warehouses. The factory is anticipated to generate employment opportunities for over 4,000 workers in the coming time.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan