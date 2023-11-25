Launch of first Circuit Design Competition paves way for IoT platform in HCMC

The first Circuit Design Competition was launched to promote the development of Integrated circuit design, or IC design, in Vietnam, which will pave the way for the Internet of Things technology platform and the building of a sustainable smart city.

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City-located Saigon Hi-Tech Park officially launched the first Circuit Design for Smart Cities Competition in 2023 which will last from November 2023 to June 2024. The Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board will chair the competition while the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Communist Union, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, the city Department of Science and Technology, and the National University will be responsible for organizing the competition.

The competition information was disseminated to students at universities, colleges, and institutes nationwide who are passionate about IC design. The organizing committee also encourages creative ideas, projects, and research topics that are highly applicable to practice; thereby, contributing to the mission of making the Saigon High-Tech Park become the world's IC design center.

Deputy Head of the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park Le Quoc Cuong said that the city has established a microchip and semiconductor electronics center - the first center in the country - in cooperation with large enterprises to provide training of human resources to meet the country's needs.

The microchip industry is the nucleus of the electronics industry; for the country’s development, the workforce is necessary to master microchip technology and semiconductor technology. Le Quoc Cuong feels proud that Ho Chi Minh City is the first place to design and produce microchips in the country.

Through the contest, Ho Chi Minh City hopes to find semiconductor circuit design products and solutions to serve fields amid the context that the city is promoting smart urban construction. At the same time, this is also an opportunity to build high-quality resources to develop the semiconductor chip industry in Vietnam.