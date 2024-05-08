Lao media continue highlighting 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory

Vietnam's 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory has resonated in Laos, with major newspapers and state media outlets dedicating significant coverage to the historic event.

Dien Bien Phu Victory is featured on front pages of Pasaxon and Pathet Lao (Photo: VNA)

The May 7 editorial of Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, positioned the Dien Bien Phu Victory as the "pinnacle" of Vietnam's fight for national liberation, a decisive blow against old-style colonialism and the intervention of new-style imperialists, etching a permanent mark on Vietnamese and global history in the 20th century.

The editorial concluded by once again underscoring the victory's paramount role in fostering the special solidarity and combat alliance between Laos and Vietnam, highlighting the mutual support and collaboration that secured a shared triumph over a common enemy.

The Lao News Agency's Pathet Lao newspaper echoed this sentiment with a front-page article the same day. Declaring May 7 a "historic day for the people of the three Indochinese countries”, the article underlined the invaluable lessons the Dien Bien Phu Victory imparted on the national liberation movements in the region, including the establishment of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR).

Another Pathet Lao article, published a day earlier, delved into the enduring lessons of the longstanding friendship and solidarity between Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia, especially the combat alliance forged between Vietnam and Laos, from the Dien Bien Phu campaign to the present day.

The Lao national radio and television network also joined the celebratory chorus, dedicating considerable airtime to broadcasting news and articles related to the anniversary events. They gave much praise to this victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”.

VNA