Korean Energy Agency seeks investment opportunities in Can Tho

Representatives from the Department of Industry and Trade of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Korean Energy Agency (KEA) at the meeting on Thursday. (Photo: VNS)

Ha Vu Son, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, on Thursday received a delegation of the Korean Energy Agency (KEA) led by its President Lee Sang-hoon who came to seek investment opportunities in the city.

The KEA President said that the Republic of Korea (RoK) is making continuous efforts to support the establishment of a sustainable energy system in the international community and contribute to achieving global carbon neutrality. As part of those efforts, the KEA has implemented many projects abroad over the past 10 years to support climate change response and economic growth in other countries including Vietnam.

He wished that the RoK and Vietnam including Can Tho city will cooperate in the field of carbon neutrality.

He informed that KEA staff in Hanoi are performing energy audit work to help save energy and improve efficiency for factories, adding that the KEA is trying to expand the work to industrial parks.

Informing the delegation about the city and the projects that it is calling for investment, Son said that the city hopes the Korean agency will help it connect with Korean businesses to attract investment to its key projects. He cited as examples an airport-city project worth US$5 billion and two seaports to facilitate the exports of goods from the Mekong Delta region.

He added that the city will assist and share experience with other Mekong Delta localities in the field of carbon neutrality and energy efficiency in industrial parks.

VNS