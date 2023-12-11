Key traffic projects in Mekong Delta accelerating progress

As the end of the year is approaching, major traffic projects in the Mekong Delta are speeding up their progress to reach the finish line, in hope of providing smoother traffic and trade for economic growth.

Workers and machines are on duty on the construction site of the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway



At the beginning of December, on the site of the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway construction project, a large number of laborers are urgently working to end the project by December 31, 2023. Even at night, the site is full of workers and machines transporting materials, leveling the ground.

The Management Board of this project informed that 80 percent of all three bidding packages have been completed, including 83 percent of crushed stone spreading on the main route, 45 percent of asphalt concrete spreading, and all bridges on the route.

The main route and traffic safety system of this expressway are expected to be completed by December 20 and December 25, respectively. The Management Board has already directed corresponding contractors to allocate full workforce to ensure the progress of this critical project.

“The present trouble is a lack of about 92,000m³ of construction sand for frontage roads and overpasses. To address this, we have asked for help from the Transport Ministry and localities in the Mekong Delta”, said a representative of the Management Board.

In response, on November 29, 2023, the Ministry of Transport sent a formal dispatch to the People’s Committee of An Giang Province, instructing it to deliver 44,000m³ of sand for the project from its storage of 1.5 million cubic meters (taken from the dredging and regulating task on Vam Nao River).

In Can Tho City, the construction project of Tran Hoang Na Bridge (connecting Ninh Kieu District and Cai Rang District) started in September 2020, with a total investment of over VND790 billion (US$32,600), to enhance urban adaptability here. The project has completed all bridge pillars, walls, and has successfully closed the segments, beams, and arches. At present, all human resources, materials, and machines are mobilized so that the bridge can be technically opened to traffic by December 31, 2023 as planned.

The last intersection on the bypass route for National Highway No.1A passing Ca Mau City is on the way to finish



On the building site of the section of the bypass route for National Highway No.1A passing Ca Mau City (the key project of Ca Mau Province), workers are busy completing the last parts of the project, consisting of 200m of road and the intersection next to National Highway No.1A. All work is accelerating so that everything can finish by the New Year Day of 2024. After two years of construction, the route with a length of 14km and a total investment of more than VND1.73 trillion ($71.4 million) has taken its shape.

Another important traffic project in Ca Mau Province is the bridge passing Ong Doc River, also on the way to finish and will be technically ready to serve the public this month. Nguyen Van Quan, living in the South of Song Doc Town (in Tran Van Thoi District) eagerly shared that at the moment, he spends at least VND20,000 ($0.83) a day passing the river via a ferry; but only in month, there will be no need to pay that sum when the bridge is in operation. The construction for the bridge began in October 2021 with a length of 1.42km and an investment of VND640 billion ($26.45 million), which is the largest bridge ever in the province.

In Long An Province, the Ring Road building project for Tan An City is one key work, with a length of nearly 23km, beginning from My Phu Intersection in Thu Thua District to the intersection with National Highway No.1 in Ward 5 of Tan An City. Starting in 2019 with a total investment of over VND1.5 trillion ($62 million), when finishing this year, the Ring Road is expected to reduce traffic burden to the National Highway for smoother traffic flow between the West and East of the Southern region.

In Tien Giang Province, the project to upgrade and expand Cho Gao Canal (the vital waterway of the Mekong Delta to HCMC) is on the way to reach the finish line at the end of this year. On the construction site, shifts of about 100 workers and more than 10 machines are taking turn to work non-stop to accelerate the progress. 95 percent of the workload has been completed, and everything will be ready as planned for operation.

By staff writers – Translated by Vien Hong