Kazakhstan approves visa exemption agreement with Vietnam

The decision is included in a decree issued on June 13 and took effect immediately. The agreement states that Kazkhstani citizens and Vietnamese citizens holding passports that are valid for at least six months will be exempt from visa requirements to enter, exit, transit and temporary stay in Vietnam and Kazakhstan for a maximum of 30 days from the date of entry.

The duration of their stay should not exceed 90 days for a three-month period. They will have to apply for a visa if they want to stay longer.

The signing of the agreement is expected to help strengthen relations between the two countries.