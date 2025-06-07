Judicial cooperation - a pillar of Vietnam–China relations

The trip to China by the delegation of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam aims to contribute to realising the common perceptions between the top leaders of the two Parties.

The trip to China by the delegation of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam aims to contribute to realising the common perceptions between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, withjudicial cooperation identified as an important pillar of the bilateral ties.

The talks between the delegations of the Supreme People's Courts of Vietnam and China (Photo: VNA)

A high-ranking delegation of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam led by its Chief Justice Le Minh Tri paid a working visit to China from June 3 - 7 at the invitation of President and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhang Jun.

During their stay, the Vietnamese guests paid a courtesy call to Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Secretary of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee Chen Wenqing; held talks with Zhang Jun; and had a working session with Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China Ying Yong.

In his meeting with Chen, Mr. Tri briefed the host on strong reforms in Vietnam in various fields, and the results of cooperation between the People's Courts of Vietnam and their Chinese counterparts in recent times.

The Vietnamese official stressed that the trip aims to contribute to realising the common perceptions between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries stated in the Vietnam - China Joint Statement during the state visit to Vietnam by Chinese General Secretary and President Xi Jinping in April 2025, in which judicial cooperation is identified as an important pillar of the bilateral ties.

Chen highlighted close and growing cooperation across fields between Vietnam and China, saying strengthening cooperation between their court systems is of great significance.

In their talks earlier, Mr. Le Minh Tri and Zhang agreed to continue to enhance professional cooperation, focusing on sharing information and experiences in establishing specialised courts under international financial centres; resolving disputes in the fields of intellectual property, trade, and bankruptcy; and applying artificial intelligence in judicial proceedings, digital transformation, and building e-courts. The two sides will coordinate to organise the conference of People's Courts of bordering provinces in November.

Also within the framework of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation had a working session with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in China, during which Mr. Tri hoped the embassy will serve as an "extended arm" to help domestic agencies, ministries, and localities cooperate effectively with the Chinese side.

The Vietnamese delegation’s trip is expected to contribute positively to promoting and deepening the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance; and elevating the bilateral relations to a new height.

