Joining hands to promote Vietnamese brands

A conference themed "Brand – Soft Power for Vietnamese Enterprises” was held in HCMC on June 27 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The event was chaired by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan, director of the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED), President of the HCMC Union of Business Associations (HUBA) Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong said that building Vietnamese brands has contributed to affirming the identity and position of local enterprises in the world. Vietnam is among the top 10 exporting countries. However, according to a sad reality that has been occurring for many years, most Vietnamese products, especially agricultural products, have to borrow brands from other businesses for export. Vietnamese products have been primarily distributed as outsourced items with low value-added.

The SGGP Newspaper organized this workshop to contribute solutions for developing the brand of Vietnamese goods, aiming to build a sustainable Vietnamese business ecosystem. Additionally, the conference also collected opinions from participating experts and businesses and sent suggestions to functional agencies to implement concrete and practical actions to jointly build brands for businesses, he added.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Participants at the event said that Vietnamese businesses are making every effort to preserve and promote their brands, especially in the current context of green commerce, leveraging new opportunities, notably free trade agreements. Consumers now have access to a wide range of high-quality domestic goods. Vietnamese products have also overcome challenges and are gradually conquering the global market with competitive quality and price.

However, Vietnamese goods in both domestic and international markets are facing significant difficulties and challenges.

Mr. Tran Hoang Khoi, Head of the Trade Management Division under the Department of Industry and Trade of Ca Mau Province said that businesses in the province face difficulties in building brands and trademarks due to the lack of legal knowledge and market understanding, and inadequate support for developing local specialties.

Director of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nguyen Nhu Cuong pointed out the limitations of Vietnamese agricultural product exports, including displaying under foreign brands or exporting raw materials for processing in foreign countries. In addition, small family farms' average sizes ranging from 0.2 – 0.3 hectares make it difficult to ensure quality, quantity, and stable price as well as build brands.

President of the HCMC Union of Business Associations (HUBA) cum Chairman of the Board of Members of the HCMC Finance and Investment State-owned Company (HFIC), Nguyen Ngoc Hoa speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Businesses need significant support from the government and functional departments, and support policies to help Vietnamese brands conquer foreign markets, Marketing Director of Saigon Cosmetics Corporation (SCC) Vuong Ngoc Dung said.

According to the General Director of Secoin Joint Stock Company Vo Thi Lien Huong, it needs more brands to create a comprehensive strength for Vietnamese products.

President of the HCMC Union of Business Associations (HUBA) cum Chairman of the Board of Members of HCMC Finance and Investment State-owned Company (HFIC), Nguyen Ngoc Hoa said that in accordance with the implementation of Resolution 98, HCMC has issued Resolution No.09 to stipulate the interest rate support for investment projects with loans approved by the HFIC in key areas for the socio-economic growth of HCMC. Specifically, green and digital transformation projects will be supported with 100 percent interest rate. The HFIC proposed the HCMC People's Committee promptly issue decisions to implement this resolution to create capital resources for businesses.

By Mai Hoa, Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh