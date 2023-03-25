Japanese ODA contributes greatly to Vietnam’s development

Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) has greatly contributed to Vietnam’s cause of socio-economic development, poverty reduction and infrastructure building over the past 30 years, said Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Vu made the remark during a reception on March 24 for Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Vietnam Office Shimizu Akira, who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Vietnam and introduce his successor Sugano Yuichi.

The Deputy FM thanked the JICA Vietnam Office and Shimizu himself for their role in coordinating projects funded by ODA of the Japanese Government in Vietnam, as well as their cooperation with Vietnamese agencies in pushing ahead important joint projects of the two countries.

He pledged that the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry is always ready to work with the Japanese side for the smooth implementation of joint projects, in accordance with the aspiration and benefits of people of the two countries.

The new Chief Representative of JICA Vietnam Office affirmed that Vietnam is an important economic partner of Japan and a priority in JICA’s cooperation in the region. He expressed a wish for continued support of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry so as to effectively roll out bilateral cooperation in the time ahead.