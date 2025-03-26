Japan supports Vietnam to improve learning environment for mountainous children

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and Plan International Japan, a non-governmental organization, on March 25 signed a non-refundable aid agreement to launch a project on advancing gender-equal education for children in northern mountainous areas.

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and Plan International Japan, a non-governmental organisation, on March 25 signs a non-refundable aid agreement to launch a project on advancing gender-equal education for children in northern mountainous areas. (Photo: VNA)

Entitled "Improving the Learning Environment from a Gender Equality Perspective in Primary and Secondary Schools in Ha Giang and Lai Chau provinces", the US$1.65-million project will span three years, from March 2025 to February 2028.

It aims to improve learning conditions for children in Meo Vac and Yen Minh districts in Ha Giang province and Sin Ho district in Lai Chau province. These are remote mountainous regions with large ethnic minority populations and significant challenges in educational infrastructure and gender awareness.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki reaffirms Japan’s commitment to working alongside Japanese NGOs and local authorities to maximise the effectiveness of future projects.(Photo: VNA)

Addressing the signing ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki highlighted that since 2002, the Japanese government has collaborated with non-governmental organizations to carry out 96 projects across Vietnam in areas such as economic development, poverty alleviation, and education support, significantly benefiting local communities. He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to working alongside Japanese NGOs and local authorities to maximize the effectiveness of future projects.

Yurie Mizukami, Programme Manager of PLAN in Vietnam, said that this project will be carried out across 26 primary and secondary schools, aiming to reach and educate approximately 10,000 students and teachers, 3,680 parents, and around a hundred local officials.

It is expected to provide children with a learning environment that aligns with gender equality perspectives and to strengthen their knowledge of reproductive health and rights, she stated.

A key feature of the project is its emphasis on active student participation, particularly among ethnic minority students, in learning activities and public awareness campaigns. Children will play a leading role in shaping a more inclusive learning environment, contributing to the promotion of comprehensive sexuality education in their communities, she added.

Vietnamplus