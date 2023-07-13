Italy introduces leather, footwear products, technologies in HCMC

A display of the leather and footwear business community from Italy, as part of the 23rd International Shoes & Leather Exhibition - Vietnam and the International Footwear & Leather Products Exhibition will be held in HCMC from July 12-14.

The event is organized by the Italy Trade Office in Vietnam, in collaboration with the National Association of Italian Manufacturers of Footwear, Leather Goods and Tanning Technologies (ASSOMAC).

Apart from showcasing a diverse range of products and advanced technologies in the leather and footwear industry, the Italian firms also strengthen trade connections with businesses from participating countries and territories at the event, particularly with Vietnamese manufacturers.

Fabio De Cillis, Trade Commissioner at the Italy Trade Office in Vietnam, said as this year marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic ties, Italy wants to make the most of this opportunity to leave an impression on the two sides’ activities. Earlier, the office held several trade and industrial promotion events in Vietnam and HCMC in particular.

Later this year, it plans to draw Italian enterprises to the International Processing, Packaging Exhibition, and Conference in Vietnam (ProPak Vietnam), and the Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (VietnamWood) and encourage Vietnamese firms to join fairs and exhibitions in Italy.

According to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association, the sector targets earning US$27 billion from export this year, up around 10 percent annually.