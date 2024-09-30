Ireland wants to bolster cooperation with Vietnam: Ambassador

Ireland wants to step up collaboration with Vietnam in the areas of education, agrifood and trade, Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin told the Vietnam News Agency.

Ireland wants to step up collaboration with Vietnam in the areas of education, agrifood and trade, Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin told the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the State visit to the European nation by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam.

Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin. (Photo: the Irish Embassy in Vietnam)

Reporter: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a State visit to Ireland. Could you please share with us the context of the relationship between the two countries and the significances of the visit?

Ambassador Deirdre Ní Fhallúin: Ireland’s Embassy in Vietnam was established in 2005 and since then our two countries have shared a warm relationship, underpinned by our development cooperation program. Much of our focus has been on supporting ethnic minority communities in Vietnam and on humanitarian mine assistance – working with partners to clear affected land, raise awareness of mines in schools, and support people who have been disabled by unexploded ordnance.

Recently, as Vietnam’s economy has continued its impressive growth, we have increased our bilateral cooperation in the areas of agriculture, food systems, and higher education, focusing on technical support and capacity building, and on building institutional links between our two countries.

Our President, Michael D. Higgins, undertook a State visit to Vietnam in 2016. I know that this visit is still fondly remembered in both countries, so we are delighted that the return State visit of General Secretary, President To Lam to Ireland is now taking place, marking our countries’ deepening relationship.

Reporter: It is said that Ireland has strengths in many areas such as education and training, financial services, insurance, information technology, green technology, renewable energy, etc. What are your comments on the potentials for cooperation between the two countries in the coming time?

Ambassador Deirdre Ní Fhallúin: Ireland was not a developed country until relatively recently - we experienced rapid development and economic growth in the latter half of the last century. We’re now often called ‘The Silicon Valley of Europe’, recognised globally as a center for pharmaceuticals, technology (Ireland is home to the European headquarters of many big tech companies such as Meta and Google), and high quality education.

From our own development journey, we know how important education is for a country’s development. We have supported Vietnamese students to undertake fully-funded Masters degrees in Ireland under our scholarship scheme the Ireland Fellows Program. These students return to Vietnam with high quality education and experience, and hopefully a lifelong connection to Ireland.

The Embassy is also increasing cooperation between universities and institutes in our two countries to share experience and build capacity in areas such as agriculture and agrifood, which are priority fields for both Ireland and Vietnam. The Ireland Vietnam Agrifood Partnership (IVAP) is a great example of our strong collaboration in this area.

Ireland is a small island – we also face the growing and urgent challenge of climate change. We must tackle this challenge together and we are increasing our climate resilience work in rural communities in Vietnam and to deepening university cooperation and research in the areas of climate change and sustainability.

Reporter: After nearly 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, the two countries have seen many positive results in bilateral cooperation. What are notable highlights in the cooperative relationship between the two countries in recent times?

Ambassador Deirdre Ní Fhallúin: At the Embassy, we’re very proud of our long development cooperation program with Vietnam, particularly our focus on working with ethnic minorities, and humanitarian mine assistance, and also our programs on nutrition and maternal health, and our growing work on increasing resilience to climate change.

We were proud recently to be able to provide EUR 250,000 in humanitarian funding for the response to the impact of Typhoon Yagi, which has had a devastating impact in northern Vietnam. That funding is supporting the work of UNICEF providing immediate assistance in the form of clean water and hygiene to affected families.

It is great to see the bilateral relationship between Ireland and Vietnam evolving in the years since we established our Embassy, as we seek to increase our cooperation in other areas such as education and agrifood, as well as to increase trade between our two countries.

The relationship between Ireland and Vietnam will continue to evolve and develop with a positive trajectory. The State visit of President Michael D. Higgins to Vietnam nearly a decade ago was an important milestone in our bilateral relationship. Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s visit marks another significant step, and I am delighted that this return visit is now taking place. I am looking forward to continuing my work to further deepen and strengthen our ties during my time as Ambassador.

Reporter: Thank you.

