IPU appreciates Vietnam in organizing Conference of Young Parliamentarians

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco has called the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which wrapped up in Hanoi on September 16, a success, and lauded Vietnam’s thorough preparations for the event.

Pacheco told the press following the conclusion of the conference that the event brought together 500 young parliamentarians, including more than 300 foreigners, the biggest-ever number.

The conference’s theme “The Role of Youth in Accelerating the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals through Digital Transformation and Innovations" will be discussed at the IPU Assembly in Angola this October, according to the IPU President.

“Personally, I believe it is a positive initiative,” he said, adding “digitalisation and innovation are essential, and we need to ensure concrete implementation.”

“By creating such a network, young parliamentarians can share their opinions and enhance their mutual understanding. It will encourage all members to actively contribute to the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).”

Pacheco also expressed his impressions on the maturity of the young parliamentarians in general and those from Vietnam in particular, who are “not just realising the problems, but also appointing solutions.”

Notably, young Vietnamese parliamentarians are given space by the National Assembly, the Party and the State to carry out their plans, he stressed, lauding their contributions to the country’s dynamic development.

The IPU President spoke of two messages, with the first for youths and especially young parliamentarians, saying “Please do not give up too quickly. We need to do to build a better world.”

“Secondly, my message is directed to the world leaders. I hope they will work more with young people, especially young MPs, and give them more space and opportunities to contribute to a better life,” he said.