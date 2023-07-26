Int’l expo on garment industry kicks off in HCMC

The three-day event attracts more than 300 suppliers from several countries and territories, including China, Germany, Pakistan, India, Thailand, and Vietnam.

It provides a platform for businesses and visitors to directly learn about the latest products and services from reputable suppliers, expand the business network, and diversify supply sources.

For the first time, the expo features a made-in-Vietnam zone for nearly 100 Vietnamese companies to show their yarn, fabric, and material sources. Meanwhile, the business-matching zone is reserved for connecting suppliers, brands, and potential buyers.

Besides, thematic workshops will provide updates on policies and solutions to help businesses deal with challenges and boost their production capacity and competitiveness, said Tran Ngoc Kiem, Director of the HCM City branch of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said SaigonFabric Summer 2023 is a good chance for textile and garment firms of Vietnam to access cutting-edge technologies, plan investment directions for the time ahead, seek partnerships, further engage in global value chains, and gradually increase the rate of locally made materials.

Proactively meeting the diverse demand of domestic and foreign buyers and the rules of origin under free trade agreements will help businesses improve added value, develop the textile-garment industry, and better integrate into the region and the world, she noted.