Int’l Exhibition of Food and Beverage 2024 opens in HCMC

Nearly 400 local and foreign businesses will participate in the HCMC International Exhibition of Food and Beverage 2024 (HCMC FOODEX 2024) which is scheduled to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7 on May 15-18.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), Tran Phu Lu speaks at the event.

Speaking at a press conference held in the city on April 16, director of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), Tran Phu Lu said that Vietnam's agricultural sector sees numerous new opportunities. Firstly, Vietnam can leverage its export potential to major markets such as the United States, the European Union, China, and Japan due to the diversity and high quality of its products such as coffee, rice, and cashews. Participation in free trade agreements (FTAs) also supports tariff reduction and enhances exports. The development of digital technology opens up opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to optimize the agricultural value chain through online platforms and international connections.

This year’s international exhibition specializing in the food and beverage industry will be organized on a large scale to support Vietnamese food production enterprises to develop domestic consumption as well as export markets by introducing their products and brand names globally. Moreover, it will be a great opportunity to assist the trade connections between local and international businesses in approaching innovative machinery and technological advancements for product quality increases, production process improvements, and business administration enhancements.

It is expected to continue to be a professional exhibition with international standards to create a driving force to help domestic enterprises in the food and beverage industry become more oriented to advanced technologies and meet global requirements for product quality. Furthermore, it is a chance for businesses to explore, improve, and develop comprehensively to deeply participate in the global value chain by having better market research and development, building more reputable brands and products, and being more competitive in both the domestic and export markets.

The exhibition is chaired by the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) in collaboration with the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA).

By Ai Van – Translated by Kim Khanh