Int’l Children’s Day celebrated at Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane

The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane on May 31 organised a ceremony to celebrate the International Children’s Day (June 1) for its students.

A performance by students of the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Principal of the school Sivanhueang Phengkhammay said that the International Children's Day coincides with the conclusion of an academic year and the start of the summer break.

Quoting President Ho Chi Minh’s saying of “children today, the world tomorrow,” Sivanhueang stressed that the caring, protection and education of children are not only the task of families and schools but the whole society.

As a special school demonstrating the special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam, over the years, the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school, along with its teachers, has worked as ambassadors spreading the thousand-year culture of Vietnam to Lao people. It is also the place to nurture, reinforce and promote the pure and loyal Laos-Vietnam friendship, she stated.

Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thuan, standing member of the Department for Community Affairs at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, hailed the achievements that the school has achieved in protecting and caring for children.

She called on parents and the whole society to join hands in providing better care and education for children.

On the occasion, Thuan presented the embassy’s certificates of merit to 13 teachers at the schools in recognition of their contributions to maintaining and promoting the Vietnamese language.

A representative of Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) in Laos, presented 50 scholarships to disadvantaged students and those with outstanding academic performance in the 2023-2024 academic year.

VNA