International organisations highly evaluate Vietnamese Party chief's imprints

Representatives of international organisations on July 26 sent condolences and paid tribute to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong at the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland.

In the condolence message from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said under the Party chief's leadership, Vietnam achieved many accomplishments in socio-economic development, helping millions of people escape poverty, improving the lives of a majority of the population, and pushing Vietnam towards the goal of becoming a upper-high-income country.

Vietnam's recent policies have contributed to strengthening the healthcare system and improving the health and lives of its people, he wrote, adding that WHO looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the Vietnamese Government based on the legacy left by General Secretary Trong.

Meanwhile, in his condolences sent to the Party, Government, and people of Vietnam, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong underlined the important role played by General Secretary Trong in increasing Vietnam's presence in the international arena and fostering strong cooperation among countries, particularly in the fields of economy, culture, and security.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - the UN's telecommunications agency, wrote in her message of condolences that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was a figure with exceptional charisma as well as broad and profound knowledge in the field of information technology and communication. She also underlined the Vietnamese Party leader's long-term commitment and visionary efforts to advance information and communication technology in service of socio-economic development in Vietnam.

The same day, representatives of other international organisations, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the UN Office in Geneva, also came to the headquarters of the Vietnamese mission to pay homage to the Party chief, expressing their hope that Vietnam will continue upholding achievements it made in the areas of socio-economic development and anti-corruption.

On July 25 and 26, the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary and Slovakia held respect-paying ceremonies and opened the books of condolences for the General Secretary.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao expressed her sorrow at and an immense sense of loss at the Party leader's passing, stressing that the Party has lost an intelligent, exemplary, and steadfast leader, while the State and people have lost a distinguished fighter who devoted his whole life to the country and people.

State Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary Boglárka Illés, and President of the Hungarian Workers Party Gyula Thumer; representatives of many diplomatic delegations of Laos, Malaysia, Japan, Russia, Canada, Iran, Nigeria, and Palestine; working delegations from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, and the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations, and representatives of associations and the Vietnamese community in the country, came to pay tribute and wrote in the condolence book for General Secretary Trong.

Earlier, Venerable Thich Thuong Tanh and over 20 Buddhist followers at Tue Giac Temple in Budapest held a ceremony to pray for the repose of the soul of the Party chief.

Meanwhile, representatives from more than 20 delegations, including Slovak friends, ambassadors of many countries in Slovakia, and overseas Vietnamese in the country came to the Vietnamese Embassy to pay their respects, wrote in the condolence book, and send condolences over the passing of General Secretary Trong.

In his condolences, Marian Kery, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Slovak National Council, expressed solidarity with the Vietnamese people, affirming that General Secretary Trong, a leader with courage and outstanding ability, has built the prestige and respect of other countries towards Vietnam.

On July 26, after two days of opening the condolence book and organising the tribute-paying ceremony for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia welcomed nearly 70 delegations coming to pay their respects to the Vietnamese Party leader, including those of the Cambodian People's Party, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Government and ministries and localities of Cambodia, the Khmer-Vietnamese Association (KVA) in Cambodia, the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association, the Vietnam - Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), the Cambodian Alumni in Vietnam Association (CAVA), and the the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet wrote in the condolence book, sharing his deep sorrow with the Government and people of Vietnam, as well as the bereaved family over the Party leader's passing.

PM Hun Manet wrote that General Secretary Trong was an extremely important leader who dedicated his whole life to the happiness and prosperity of the Vietnamese people, as well as contributing to the enhancement of the Vietnam-Cambodia brotherly relationship.

The same day, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Preah Sihanouk province of Cambodia continued to receive many delegations from local agencies and departments, as well as Vietnamese expatriates and citizens living and working in the locality, who came to pay tribute to the Party leader.

VNA