Inspectors complete inspection of 44 rice export traders in Mekong Delta

A team of inspectors from multiple responsible agencies has concluded its inspection of 44 rice export traders operating in the Mekong Delta region, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Illustrative photo

Deputy Director of the Import-Export Department Tran Thanh Hai said that, implementing the direction of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, the Minister of Industry and Trade decided to establish an interdisciplinary inspection team to review rice export business activities. The inspection team conducted a four-day review from March 25 to 28 to ensure compliance with regulations governing the purchasing, storing, and pricing of rice.

Mr. Tran Thanh Hai stated inspectors from multiple agencies have completed audits of 44 rice exporters operating in the Mekong Delta provinces and cities such as Long An, Tien Giang, Dong Thap, Can Tho, An Giang, and Kien Giang. The inspectors have concluded their tasks and are now consolidating data to submit to the Minister of Industry and Trade and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan added that the interdisciplinary inspection team has coordinated with ministries, agencies and localities to inspect enterprises involved in rice export activities. They mainly checked the purchase of rice from farmers, rice reserves and rice purchase prices. Mr. Tan said that the current situation has stabilized, rice prices have stabilized again and are no longer fluctuating as strongly as more than a month ago.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, rice prices in the Mekong Delta are currently fluctuating slightly. The price of IR 50404 rice decreased by VND100 a kg, ranging from VND5,600 - VND5,700 a kg. Meanwhile, a kg of OM 18 rice increased by VND100, reaching VND6,600 - VND6,800 a kg.

In the export market, Vietnamese rice prices also had slight adjustments, with 5 percent broken rice priced at about US$399 a ton while 25 percent broken rice was sold at about $370 a ton, and 100 percent broken rice fetched $316 a ton.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Anh Quan