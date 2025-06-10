Hai Phong's seaports need over US$3 million for further development by 2030

Over VND78 trillion (US$3 billion) is required for investment in seaport development in the Northern City of Hai Phong leading up to 2030.

The Ministry of Construction has approved the detailed plan for developing land and water areas of seaports in Hai Phong City for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050, requiring a total investment of over VND78,000 billion.

Lach Huyen port will receive most money for essential development

Hai Phong's approved seaport development plan outlines several key wharf areas such as Lach Huyen, Dinh Vu, Song Cam - Pha Rung, Nam Do Son, Van Uc, and the Bach Long Vi island district port. The plan also incorporates buoy wharves, transshipment and anchorage areas, and storm shelters.

By 2030, Hai Phong seaport is projected to expand significantly, featuring 61 to 73 ports and 98 to 111 wharves. These will span a total length of 20,196 to 23,446 meters. This expansion aims to boost cargo handling capacity to 175.4 to 215.5 million tons, including 12.15 to 14.92 million TEUs of container cargo (excluding international transit). The port will also be equipped to accommodate 20,400 to 22,800 passengers.

Looking further ahead to 2050, the plan anticipates an average annual cargo growth rate of 5 percent-5.3 percent and a passenger growth rate of 1.5 percent-1.6 percent.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the capital investment demand for the Hai Phong seaport system by 2030 is projected at approximately VND78,028 billion. This includes around VND11,950 billion allocated for public maritime infrastructure and about VND66,078 billion for port development—specifically for ports offering cargo handling services. Lach Huyen port is identified as the top investment priority.

Additionally, the Nam Do Son, Dinh Vu, and Van Uc port areas will receive investment to support the relocation of ports currently situated along the Cam River, in line with Hai Phong City’s planning strategy.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Anh Quan