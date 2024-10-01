Innovation - important factor for Vietnam’s development in new era: PM

Innovation has been considered an irreversible trend and an important factor that helps accelerate digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development in Vietnam in the new era, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on October 1.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the opening ceremony of the Innovate Vietnam 2024 event on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Attending the opening ceremony of the Innovate Vietnam 2024 event at the National Innovation Centre (NIC)’s headquarters in Hoa Lac High-tech Park in Hanoi’s outlying district of Thach That, PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that innovation has demonstrated its important role and essential driving force for the development of science and technology in particular and the national development strategies as a whole.

The science and technology boom and the Fourth Industrial Revolution have caused profound changes and great influence in the world as well as each country and region, he said, stressing that the Party and State have paid special attention to technology and innovation, considering this a top national policy for fast and sustainable development.

The resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress affirmed the Party and State’s policy to develop technology and innovation to create breakthroughs in improving the economy’s productivity, quality, efficiency, and competitiveness, PM Chinh underscored.

Over the past years, sectors and localities have focused on comprehensively, drastically, and effectively carrying out missions and solutions to foster innovation and have obtained important achievements in various domains, contributing to the cause of national construction and protection.

Pointing out three perspectives to promote innovation, the Government leader said that innovation must be a strategic choice, objective requirement, key mission, and leading priority to step up industrialization, modernization, and rapid and sustainable development, while people and enterprises must be placed at the center, target, motivation and major resources of innovation. Additionally, innovation requires the spirit of daring to think, act, take risks and overcome oneself for the interests of the nation and the bright future of the country.

The Government will focus on completing strategies, mechanisms, policies, and measures to step up innovation and startup, creating favorable conditions and protecting the legitimate rights of the business community, investors, and people, while directing and requesting ministries, sectors, localities, and competent authorities to remove bottlenecks in related activities.

He asked the Ministry of Science and Technology to carry out the semiconductor human resources training project as well as study, review, and pen breakthrough mechanisms and policies to bolster innovation and startup while completing a law project on the area in 2024, particularly training programs on AI, semiconductor and digital skills.

Meanwhile, localities were requested to comprehensively and effectively implement missions and penned measures and facilitate enterprises and people’s innovation and startup activities, particularly their access to financial resources, technology infrastructure, and high-quality human resources.

The Government, ministries, sectors, and localities always value and appreciate feedback to review, amend, and improve relevant legal regulations, mechanisms, and policies, he said.

PM Chinh expressed his hope that scientists, who create foundations for and are the pioneers in innovation activities as well as research, development, and application of scientific-technological advances, will exert their efforts to create more effective products while asking universities and research institutes to create favorable working conditions and a sound remuneration policy for the scientists.

As for international organizations and partners, PM Pham Minh Chinh hoped that they will help Vietnam with the completion of institutions, financial incentives, technology transfer, and human resources training as well as the implementation of the innovation process.

Reviewing the five-year operations of the NIC, the PM spoke highly of the efforts and significant contributions by the center, the Ministry of Science and Technology, sectors, localities, and development partners to elevating Vietnam’s science-technology and innovation position and prestige in the region and the world.

He ordered the Ministry of Planning and Investment to join hands with relevant ministries and agencies to promote the role of the NIC, with a focus placed on studying and proposing special mechanisms and policies to support high-tech and innovation firms and startups as well as boosting international cooperation to expand the network of experts and scientists.

The government leader described the NIC as the heart of the innovation ecosystem and a foundation for Vietnam’s breakthrough and sustainable development and global integration, contributing to developing the country into a source of innovation.

On the occasion, PM Pham Minh Chinh declared October 1 as the national innovation day.

PM Pham Minh Chinh presented certificates of merit to individuals and organizations with great contributions to the nation’s innovation ecosystem.

The Innovate Vietnam 2024 is held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on October 1-2 to mark the fifth anniversary of the NIC. The center was established by the Government on October 2, 2019, aiming at promoting the innovation ecosystem in Vietnam and help the nation grasp opportunities from the fourth industrial revolution to make breakthrough development.

Over the past years, it has developed innovation policies to support small and medium-sized enterprises, completed infrastructure, and built incentives for innovation. The center has assisted and incubated more than 1,000 startups, connected over 1,500 domestic and foreign innovation and startup businesses as well as developing an innovation ecosystem with nearly 2,000 members in 20 countries and territories while carrying activities in nine areas of AI, semiconductor, environmental technology, smart urban area, smart factory, healthcare technology, green hydrogen, digital content, and cyber security.

