Innovate Vietnam 2024 kicks off in Hanoi

The Innovate Vietnam 2024, an event marking the fifth anniversary of the National Innovation Center (NIC), opened at the NIC headquarters, Hoa Lac High-tech Park in Hanoi’s outlying district of Thach That, on October 1.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates visit a booth displaying the latest innovative technology.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, leaders from ministries, sectors and localities, as well as representatives from research institutes, universities, domestic and foreign corporations, banks, investment funds, and international organisations.

In his remarks, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung highlighted that the NIC was established by the Government on October 2, 2019, aiming at promoting the innovation ecosystem in Vietnam and helping the nation grasp opportunities from the fourth industrial revolution to make breakthrough development.

He said the Innovate Vietnam 2024 offers a chance for tech corporations, domestic and foreign research institutes to step up connectivity through meetings as well as introduction and demonstration of the latest technological solutions and innovative products in the areas of AI, semiconductor, and green transition.

It also marks NIC’s strong transformation over the past five years while affirming its important role in elevating the national innovation ecosystem, the minister said, stressing the centre has created a favourable environment for businesses, startups, and researchers to develop and apply advanced technologies while paying due attention to high-quality human resources training by carrying out an array of programmes, including presenting scholarships and arranging training courses and events connecting both domestic and international partners, particularly those in semiconductor and AI sectors.

The center’s efforts have paid off, helping Vietnam improve its ranking in the global innovation index, he added.

At the event, leading experts from such giant techs as Nvidia, Qualcomm, AMD, Intel, Qorvo, and Samsung shared information about emerging technologies and their business development strategies in Vietnam as well as discussed potential cooperation to boost the country’s innovation capacity.

President and Global Affairs at Meta Nick Clegg said Meta pledges support for Vietnam’s long-term vision to turn AI into a major pillar of the its digital economy.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Minister Nguyen Chi Dung presented certificates of merit and commemorative medals to individuals and organisations with great contributions to the nation’s innovation ecosystem.

The two-day event features a technology exhibition and experience area with more than 100 booths showcasing the latest advancements in various fields, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, and green energy.

Visitors have an opportunity to interact with cutting-edge technologies and witness innovations.

Vietnamplus