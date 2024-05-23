Industry and Trade Ministry continues measures to ensure electricity supply

Minister of Industry and Trade has signed Dispatch No.3427 about continuing measures to ensure electricity supply during peak periods in 2024 and the following years.

Construction of power transmission lines



Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and relevant units to develop electricity supply plans and to synchronously implement measures to provide sufficient electricity for manufacturing activities as well as household operations of people in the country, especially during peak times.

As a result, since the beginning of this year, despite facing several challenges, EVN has been able to maintain electricity supply to all citizens.

However, according to the feedback from a number of foreign-invested businesses as well as social network sites, lately, some electricity supplying units have asked manufacturing facilities to voluntarily reduce their electricity consumption, causing unwanted misunderstanding in society about the supply measures for this vital resource.

To strictly observe the Prime Minister’s direction on electricity supply maintenance in all cases, the Industry and Trade Minister asks that the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises deliver suitable orders for the Chairman of the Board of Members, EVN’s General Director to effectively play their leader roles.

They should strictly, determinedly, and synchronously adopt approved solutions mentioned in the Government’s resolutions as well as related directives, dispatches, and formal documents by the Prime Minister about ensuring sufficient and stable electricity supply under all circumstances, particularly during peak times in 2024 and the following years to serve manufacturing activities and daily operations of citizens.

In addition, the Industry and Trade Ministry asks that all electricity supplying units must try to devise more innovative measures for energy conservation. It is not advisable to reduce the load during operation unless in emergency cases.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Tam