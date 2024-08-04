Indian media appreciates Vietnamese PM’s state visit

The Indian media has published many articles appreciating PM Pham Minh Chinh's state visit to India from July 30 to August 1, saying that this event will create new momentum to promote the India- Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

The Asian News International (ANI) news agency on August 2 (local time) ran an article stating that the current geopolitical reality requires closer cooperation between India and Vietnam, and the two countries need to agree to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership in all areas.

During this visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart issued a joint statement acknowledging the unanimity in their views on the world, while expressing their support for the Southern Hemisphere to have a greater voice and role in international affairs. Based on the existing good bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to maintain regular exchanges at all levels.

They also appreciated the multilateral mechanisms between the two countries in areas such as foreign policy, security and maritime, defence cooperation, parliamentary exchanges, trade and investment, agriculture, health, civil aviation, information and communication technology, science and technology (including space and nuclear technology), tourism and culture.

The leaders also agreed to further increase bilateral trade from the current US$15 billion to US$20 billion. To realise this target, they agreed on the need for closer cooperation in removing trade barriers to facilitate and enhance bilateral trade. The joint statement said that the ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement will result in a more friendly, simpler and more convenient mechanism for both countries, the article wrote.

On the same day, the Hindustan Times assessed that PM Chinh's state visit created new momentum for the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and expanded cooperation to new areas such as digital economy and renewable energy.

Its article wrote that the two sides also outlined orientations to deepen bilateral relations in various areas, in line with the interests of both countries amidst complex geopolitical and economic changes in the region and the world. The two sides also affirmed that the visit is an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen cooperation and support each other in regional and international issues and at multilateral forums while contributing to promoting peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Several other reputable Indian newspapers commented that defence collaboration is a pillar in the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and is gaining importance as the two leaders agreed to strengthen defence cooperation based on their common interests and priorities. This approach will contribute to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Professor Reena Marwah at India’s Delhi University, who is also Secretary General of the Association of Asia Scholars, assessed that the Vietnamese Prime Minister's visit bears great significance for Vietnam - India relations and is also an opportunity for the two sides to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership at a high level in all fields.

Vietnamplus