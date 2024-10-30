Law

Indian man smuggles over 700 diamonds into Vietnam

SGGP

An Indian man brought over 700 diamonds into Vietnam without the required customs declaration.

an do.webp
Police officials uncover diamonds in Prajapati Shaileshkumar Hareshbhai's luggage

Ho Chi Minh City Police yesterday apprehended Prajapati Shaileshkumar Hareshbhai, an Indian national, for the offense of illegal cross-border goods transportation.

The Investigation Police Agency (PC03 Department) of the Ho Chi Minh City Police, in collaboration with the Tan Binh District Police and the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch, uncovered that Hareshbhai had entered Vietnam from India via the green lane, bypassing the declaration process on October 23.

kim cuong.webp

Upon inspecting the male passenger's luggage, authorities found numerous small pieces of paper and ten nylon packages containing small beads, which were suspected to be diamonds, concealed within a wallet among personal items. During the investigation, Hareshbhai admitted that these beads were diamonds he had transported from India to Vietnam for delivery to clients, without declaring them to customs.

The police established that Hareshbhai was illegally transporting a total of 716 natural and artificial diamonds, valued at several tens of billions of Vietnamese dong. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to verify details and identify whether Vietnamese citizen involved in the illicit trade of diamonds.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

smuggle diamonds Indian man illicit trade of diamonds

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn