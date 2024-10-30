Indian man smuggles over 700 diamonds into Vietnam

An Indian man brought over 700 diamonds into Vietnam without the required customs declaration.

Police officials uncover diamonds in Prajapati Shaileshkumar Hareshbhai's luggage

Ho Chi Minh City Police yesterday apprehended Prajapati Shaileshkumar Hareshbhai, an Indian national, for the offense of illegal cross-border goods transportation.

The Investigation Police Agency (PC03 Department) of the Ho Chi Minh City Police, in collaboration with the Tan Binh District Police and the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch, uncovered that Hareshbhai had entered Vietnam from India via the green lane, bypassing the declaration process on October 23.

Upon inspecting the male passenger's luggage, authorities found numerous small pieces of paper and ten nylon packages containing small beads, which were suspected to be diamonds, concealed within a wallet among personal items. During the investigation, Hareshbhai admitted that these beads were diamonds he had transported from India to Vietnam for delivery to clients, without declaring them to customs.

The police established that Hareshbhai was illegally transporting a total of 716 natural and artificial diamonds, valued at several tens of billions of Vietnamese dong. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to verify details and identify whether Vietnamese citizen involved in the illicit trade of diamonds.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Anh Quan