I-Star 2023 award winners announced

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee-organized annual award was announced yesterday by the City Department of Science and Technology.

The Innovation and Startup Award 2023 (I-Star 2023)-giving ceremony was organized by the Department of Science and Technology and other departments. The event takes place within the framework of Techfest Week – Whise 2023.

The I-Star 2023 Award was launched in March 2023. Over 5 months, the Organizing Committee received 225 entries. Solutions focus on digital transformation in the fields of education, services, state management, health care, and agriculture. Among them are many creative solutions in state management, education and services, keeping up with social development trends and needs.

Through the selection rounds, 39 entries made it to the next round and were divided into 4 groups of categories including innovative startups; innovative solutions; media works; organizations, and individuals supporting start-up activities.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung said that the I-Star award has been launched six times and it still attracts the interest of organizations and communities. He hoped that the I-Star 2024 would attract more colorful and attractive creative ideas and solutions, to create new breakthroughs for the city's development, contributing to the promotion of the country's resources and Vietnam's innovative startup ecosystem for international integration.

The organizing committee has selected the 12 best entries of 4 groups to honor and award the I-Star 2023 awards.

Specifically, in group one of the innovative solutions, awards were given to AquaFlex - a PVA water soluble, biodegradable, compostable based biopolymer and digitalized-based solutions to trace and verify the origin of products.

In group two of startups and innovative businesses, the award was given to Information technology application in food safety management and origin of imported goods at Binh Thoi market.

In group three of media works about innovation and entrepreneurship, the award was given to a series of discussions including Ho Chi Minh City's gradual creation of a smart city; Young people's diligent invention of fabric from bamboo and banana fibers and preservation of precious genes; Highly practical solution in teaching and learning chemistry.

In group four of start-up and innovation individuals and organizations have made positive contributions to the community, the awards went to ZONE STARTUPS Vietnam Company of the International University and the Center for Technology Business Incubation, Polytechnic University under the National University of Ho Chi Minh City.