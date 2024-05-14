Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City receives Third-class Labor Medal

Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on May 14 held a ceremony to receive the Third-class Labor Medal from the State President and certificates of merit from the Prime Minister for its outstanding individuals and collectives in the Covid-19 fight.

The Third-class Labor Medal was granted to Associate Professor, Doctor Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital and Doctor Huynh Xuan Nghiem, Deputy Director of Hung Vuong Hospital.

Additionally, the Prime Minister’s certificates of merit were awarded to the collective of the Anesthesia and Resuscitation Department and four individuals.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (C) offers Third-class Labor Medal and certificates of merit to outstanding individuals and collectives of Hung Vuong Hospital.

Attending and speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc shared that this was a prestigious and worthy reward from the Party and State leaders dedicated to Hung Vuong Hospital in particular and the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City in general.

During the very challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors, medical staff and employees of Hung Vuong Hospital contributed to many significant initiatives and joined hands with the city to over the disease.

They did not fear difficulties and were willing to sacrifice their health and safety to care for people, particularly accepting pregnant women with Covid-19 and caring for newborns.

Vice Chairman Duc hoped that Hung Vuong Hospital would continue promoting this spirit to overcome difficulties and continue to contribute to the health sector.

Associate Professor Dr. Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital expressed her emotion and pride upon receiving the prestigious reward from the Party and State.

Hung Vuong Hospital is one of the top hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology in Ho Chi Minh City and the country with more than 1,300 staff.

The hospital is equipped with numerous modern techniques and has applied services to care for patients.

The hospital has ranked top hospitals with high-quality services and satisfaction assessments from patients and their relatives for many consecutive years.

Recently, Hung Vuong Hospital has been recognized as the first public hospital in Vietnam to meet international standards for hospital management.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong