HCMC announces top three hospitals with high-quality services

Hung Vuong Maternity Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1,the People’s Hospital 115 are the top three medical facilities in HCMC in 2022, according to the Health Department’s report on the results of quality assessment of hospitals in the city in 2022.

According to an announcement of the HCMC Health Department on July 19, 37 hospitals achieved an average quality score of over four while the point grading scale is five, up 15.6 percent compared to 2021. There is only one private hospital with a score below 2.5.

The HCMC Department of Health previously conducted inspections of the quality of 115 hospitals, including 54 public medical facilities and 61 private healthcare units in the city in 2022 starting on February 24.

The assessment criteria include the quality of the hospital, safety for epidemic prevention and control, surgical safety, the quality of laboratories, satisfaction of patients and medical staff, and application of information technology.

Health Department’s report on the results of quality assessment of hospitals in the city in 2022: