Hosting of CEPPP affirms VN’s responsibility in UN peacekeeping operations

The hosting of the Competency Evaluation Program for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP), an activity under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4, aimed to continue affirming the role and responsibility of Vietnam in preparing for and joining UN peacekeeping missions, according to Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).

The officer said that the program was a chance for Vietnam, together with Japan, the co-host of the activity, as well as other ADMM-Plus members to enhance their capacity, coordination and cooperation in the preparations and participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

The program has offered a chance for Vietnam to further strengthen friendship and partnership with ADMM–Plus member countries, especially the co-host Japan, right on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations, he said.

It has enabled Vietnam and ADMM-Plus member countries to meet, exchange and share experience in participation in UN peacekeeping operations with activities of three major forces of military observers, engineers, and medical workers at the tactical level.

Meanwhile, it has proved that Vietnam can promote the efficiency of the multilateral cooperation mechanism under the ADMM-Plus framework with ASEAN countries playing the core role, and show that the mechanism brings practical benefits and contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, thus helping Vietnam and partners better fulfill their UN peacekeeping tasks, said Tan.

The officer said that through the program, Vietnam has shown international friends the country’s high capacity in conducting UN peacekeeping operations and coordination capacity, as well as Vietnam’s solidarity with partners, especially experts, observers and trainees from 18 ADMM-Plus members states.

The program has successfully completed, meeting the aspirations of the co-hosts and requirements of the ADMM-Plus member countries, he affirmed.

Tan thanked Japan for sending experienced and professional personnel to coordinate with Vietnam during preparations of the event. Vietnamese officers and soldiers engaging in the program have also maximised the discipline of the Vietnam People's Army, spreading the beauty of Uncle Ho's soldiers, especially in the implementation of peacekeeping tasks and promoting training results in performing professional activities.

He said that along with showing strong performance in professional activities and completing all activities of the program, Vietnam has also introduced to the ADMM-Plus members the culture, nation and people of Vietnam in general and the beauty of Vietnamese soldiers in particular, enabling them to strengthen the friendship and cooperation with Vietnam.

Tan highlighted the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence’s great attention to the organization of the program in all aspects, ensuring the best services for all participants. Vietnam’s efforts and performance in preparing for and organizing the event have been hailed by the co-host Japan and the ADMM-Plus member countries, he added.