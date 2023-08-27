Hospital directors trained on bidding procedures

The Department of Health today said that more than 85 doctors who are directors of hospitals, directors of public healthcare centers in districts across the city have attended a training course in updating knowledge of bidding for public health facilities.

Leaders of the HCMC Department of Health have identified courses on management knowledge for especially directors of hospitals and directors of medical centers is a very new and indispensable activity in the current situation.

Lecturing the refresher course, lecturers presented important topics such as law on Bidding with new regulations in the medical field, basic contents in bidding at medical facilities, issues related to procurement and procurement, notices from practice in bidding of medical facilities in Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the course also shared practical experience in the management of procurement and bidding activities at the University Medical Center in Ho Chi Minh City. In addition to receiving important knowledge, students – hospital directors – can ask real-world questions that are answered thoroughly by lecturers.

Moreover, hospital directors also heard sharing of their colleagues from the University Medical Center in Ho Chi Minh City about their experiences on innovations and creativity in hospital management, especially the formation of the hospital, the application of information technology in the entire procurement management activities - a very practical model that hospitals need to study, learn, and apply.

According to Assoc. Prof. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said that courses on bidding procedures is a hot issue presently that must be carried out without delay.

Previously, in March and July 2023, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City also held the first course with the topic of analyzing financial statements for directors of hospitals. According to the Department of Health’s plan, hospital directors will continue to attend training courses, update knowledge and share experiences to help improve hospital management capacity in the new situation.

It is expected that the third training course for hospital directors will be about calling for social contributions the Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC development, said Dr. Tang Chi Thuong.